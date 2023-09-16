The sentence also includes a $650 fine for charges related to defamation of a former minister and 'contempt of officials'

An Egyptian court on Saturday has sentenced prominent liberal opposition figure Hisham Kassem to six months in prison, according to his lawyer and political movement.

The sentence also includes a $650 fine for charges related to defamation of a former minister and "contempt of officials," as confirmed by Gameela Ismail, a member of Kassem's Free Current liberal opposition movement.

Kassem's lawyer, Nasser Amin, has announced plans to appeal the verdict during a court hearing scheduled for October 7.

The case against Kassem emerged after a former minister filed a complaint, alleging that he had shared online articles suggesting the minister's involvement in embezzlement. Subsequently, during police questioning at a local station, Kassem was accused of "contempt." He has been in custody since August 20.

Kassem's Free Current coalition, which was established in June by opposition parties, advocates for economic liberalization and calls for an end to the military's influence over the Egyptian economy.

Misam Saleh (AFP/File) An Egyptian protester waves his national flag as tens of thousands gather at Cairo's Tahrir Square April 8, 2011, two months after president Hosni Mubarak was ousted

London-based Amnesty International has called for Kassem's immediate release, asserting that his detention was arbitrary.

Philip Luther, Amnesty's research and advocacy director in the region, condemned the prosecution of Kassem, stating, "The prosecution of Hisham Kassem for simply posting critical messages online is a signal that the Egyptian authorities' relentless campaign to silence peaceful critics and punish dissent... is continuing in full force."

(AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attends an emergency summit of Gulf Arab leaders in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Human rights organizations estimate that Egypt currently holds around 60,000 political prisoners. While nearly 1,000 have been released in the past year, non-governmental organizations report that almost three times as many individuals have been detained over the same period.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is widely anticipated to announce his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, although he has not officially done so. Sisi, a former army chief, assumed office in 2014, following his leadership of the military's ouster of elected Islamist President Mohamed Morsi.