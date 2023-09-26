Morocco to address Western Sahara, global issues in UNGA speech

Surprisingly, the agenda did not specify the individual responsible for delivering Morocco's speech, a departure from the usual practice of naming speakers

Morocco is set to deliver an address during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday evening, as outlined in the body's official agenda for the discussions.

Surprisingly, the agenda did not specify the individual responsible for delivering Morocco's speech, a departure from the usual practice of naming speakers.

However, it is widely expected that the Kingdom's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Omar Hilal, will present the address.

The assumption arises from the absence of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Residing Abroad, who are currently preoccupied with the aftermath of the recent earthquake tragedy in Morocco.

Morocco's speech is anticipated to cover a range of critical topics, including sustainable development, the Kingdom's stance on global peace and security, and its position on issues such as those in the Middle East and the situation in the Sahel and Sahara region.

AFP photo / Fadel SENNA A vehicle of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) drives on the Moroccan side of the border crossing point between Morocco and Mauritania in Guerguerat located in the Western Sahara, on November 25, 2020.

The issue of Morocco's territorial integrity and sovereignty over the Sahara region is also expected to be a central focus of the Kingdom's speech.

Morocco is expected to highlight its ongoing efforts to enhance the political, economic, and social conditions in the region, underscoring its active engagement in the political process regarding the Sahara conflict.

Morocco currently supports the autonomy initiative as the sole framework for resolving the Sahara issue, consistent with the approach led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Staffan de Mistura.