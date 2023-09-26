UN expert calls on Algeria to pardon pro-democracy activists

The Hirak protests first erupted in February 2019 and played a pivotal role in the resignation of long-standing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika two months later

A United Nations expert has issued a call to Algeria, urging the government to pardon individuals who were convicted or detained due to their participation in the pro-democracy protests that unfolded in 2019-2020.

Additionally, the expert called for the relaxation of restrictions on public gatherings.

The Hirak protests first erupted in February 2019 and played a pivotal role in the resignation of long-standing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika just two months later. While the movement continued to advocate for significant reforms, it faced a decline in momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the conclusion of a 10-day mission to Algeria, UN Special Rapporteur Clement Voule emphasized the importance of the government's intervention.

He stated, "I urge the government to abandon charges and pardon those people convicted for their involvement in the Hirak. This will also reflect recognition of Hirak as a turning point in Algeria's commitment to move forward."

Furthermore, the Special Rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association called for the relaxation of stringent restrictions on assemblies and associations to align national laws and practices with both the country's constitution and international human rights standards.

RYAD KRAMDI (AFP) Algerian riot police push back students demonstrating in Algiers

The National Committee for the Release of Detainees reported that several individuals remain in detention in Algeria due to their links to the Hirak movement or their involvement in human rights activism.

In February, Algeria's highest administrative court, the Council of State, upheld the dissolution of prominent human rights organization Youth Action Rally, which played a prominent role in the Hirak protests.

RYAD KRAMDI (AFP) Algerian police deploy in Algiers during a demonstration on March 4, 2019 against ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term

It also suspended the Democratic and Social Movement, another group associated with the pro-democracy movement, and ordered the closure of its facilities.

Voule emphasized the necessity for Algeria to address the atmosphere of fear that has arisen due to the imposition of criminal charges against individuals and organizations, which he stated were based on overly restrictive laws, including anti-terrorism legislation that contravenes Algeria's international human rights obligations.