Morocco calls for Sahara solution, concerns in Tindouf camps at UNGA

In a speech delivered at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Moroccan Ambassador Omar Hilal emphasized Morocco's commitment to finding a political solution to the Sahara issue.

He expressed Morocco's support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General and his personal envoy, Staffan De Mistura, in facilitating dialogue on this matter.

Hilal stressed that the final resolution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara must be political, realistic, practical, and based on consensus. He called for the involvement of all parties, particularly Algeria, in the process.

Ambassador Hilal reiterated Morocco's steadfast adherence to the autonomy initiative within the framework of the kingdom's territorial integrity and national sovereignty as the only viable solution to the artificial regional conflict.

He pointed out that over 100 countries worldwide support Morocco's autonomy initiative, with more than 30 countries and regional organizations opening consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla, affirming their backing for the "Moroccanity" of the Sahara.

Hilal also called on the international community to pay attention to the dire humanitarian situation in the Tindouf camps in Algeria, where the host country has illegally imposed its authority to protect a self-proclaimed separatist armed group with documented links to international terrorist and criminal networks.

AFP photo / Fadel SENNA A vehicle of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) drives on the Moroccan side of the border crossing point between Morocco and Mauritania in Guerguerat located in the Western Sahara, on November 25, 2020.

He expressed concern over Algeria's refusal to allow the registration and counting of the population in the Tindouf camps, a violation of international law that has allowed the embezzlement of humanitarian aid intended for the population.

In his speech, Hilal addressed various international issues, including the devastating earthquake in Morocco and the comprehensive plan, backed by a $15 billion budget over five years, to mitigate its effects. He also expressed concern about the persistence of hate speech, particularly through social media, highlighting its role in exacerbating divisions within societies, promoting violent extremism, and undermining global stability.

Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP Dutch Edwin Wagensveld, head of the Netherlands' chapter of the far-right anti-Islam movement Pegida holds up a Quran before tearing up, during a demonstration in front of the Turkish embassy in The Hague.

Furthermore, Hilal condemned attacks on the burning of the Quran in several countries, stressing Morocco's categorical rejection and denunciation of any such attacks on religious symbols and holy books.

He emphasized that these acts constitute violations of basic human rights rules and called on countries to take necessary measures to prevent such violations.