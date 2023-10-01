Libyan reconstruction conference for flood-hit Derna postponed

The invitation to the 'international community' to attend the conference was extended last month by the eastern administration of the divided nation

The authorities in eastern Libya have decided to postpone the reconstruction conference for the flood-devastated city of Derna, which was initially scheduled for October 10 but had been met with international skepticism.

The event is now rescheduled for November 1-2 to allow ample time for the submission of well-prepared studies and projects aimed at the city's recovery, according to a statement issued by the committee responsible for organizing the conference.

The invitation to the "international community" to attend the conference was extended last month by the eastern administration of the divided nation. Derna, a coastal city, suffered widespread destruction and a significant loss of life due to flash flooding on September 10.

Initially, the authorities hinted that the conference would attract international companies, and they recently revealed that the postponed event would take place in both Derna and the eastern city of Benghazi.

Libya has faced persistent turmoil and conflict since the NATO-backed uprising that led to the downfall and death of former dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011. The country is currently divided between an internationally recognized administration based in Tripoli in the west and the eastern administration, supported by military figure Khalifa Haftar.

The United States has called upon Libyans to put aside their political differences and work together to establish a framework for directing aid to the eastern towns. U.S. special envoy Richard Norland urged Libyan authorities to form unified structures representing the Libyan people without delay.

Despite the nationwide outpouring of solidarity following the devastating floods, the Tripoli-based government, led by interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, has not expressed support for the proposed reconstruction conference.

The eastern authorities had recently established a fund to facilitate the reconstruction of Derna and other flood-affected areas. Although the financing details for the fund have not been disclosed, Libya's House of Representatives, also situated in the east, has allocated 10 million dinars (approximately $2 million) for reconstruction efforts.

Additionally, the eastern administration has initiated compensation for residents affected by the floods by distributing checks to the mayors of the affected towns. During discussions with the European Commission, UN envoy Abdoulaye Bathily underscored the importance of monitoring funds provided for Libya to ensure accountability in the management of reconstruction resources.

According to the latest figures provided by the eastern authorities, the disaster claimed the lives of at least 3,893 people. However, international aid groups have raised concerns about over 10,000 individuals potentially missing in the aftermath of the catastrophe.