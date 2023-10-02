Scheduled for December 10-12, the upcoming elections are expected to be the most closely contested during Sisi's decade-long presidency

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced Monday his candidacy for a third term in office, ahead of December elections he is widely expected to win.

"As I have responded to the people's call before, I heed the call now and announce my intention to run and complete the dream in a new presidential term," Sisi, 68, told a cheering crowd in Egypt's new capital -- the crowning jewel of a megaproject in the desert east of Cairo.

State-aligned television showed thousands of people celebrating the announcement in ready-built stages across the country.

Earlier on Monday, rallies were held in Cairo calling for Sisi to declare his candidacy.

Scheduled for December 10-12, the upcoming elections are expected to be the most closely contested during Sisi's decade-long presidency.

Hassan Afifi, a teacher who brought a bus full of students to the rally, exclaimed, "There is no one better for the future."

In 2014, a year after toppling Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, Sisi secured a commanding 96 percent of the vote. In the subsequent election four years later, he clinched a 97-percent victory, even running against a former supporter as more prominent candidates were sidelined or detained.

This time around, growing dissatisfaction with an enduring economic crisis has emboldened potential challengers from an opposition that has been profoundly weakened by Sisi's relentless crackdown on dissent.

AP/Vasily Fedosenko 2019 © Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus, Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Some party leaders claim to have already secured the necessary 20 nominations from parliament, while others, like former parliamentarian Ahmed al-Tantawi, are actively courting public support on the campaign trail.

Without parliamentary backing, the 44-year-old must collect 25,000 nominations from Egyptians across at least 15 governorates by October 14 to be eligible.

Sisi, 68, has not officially declared his candidacy for a potential third term, which would be his last according to a constitutional amendment he enacted in 2019. This amendment also extended presidential terms from four to six years.

AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko 2018© FILE - Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, Egypt "scored a goal" by signing a $15 billion deal with an Israeli company to supply natural gas, in comments that fueled controversy on social media.

The rally participants hoped for an imminent campaign announcement. In Cairo, patriotic music filled the air, and banners bearing Sisi's image adorned the city. Even boats on the Nile river displayed Sisi's photo and slogans like "yes to stability."

However, Tantawi, a presidential hopeful, has alleged harassment of his supporters by the regime, claiming they are being obstructed from filing nominations and that his phone is tapped. Numerous supporters have reportedly been detained, according to rights organization.

Khaled Desouki/AFP Egypt's Mohammed Hussein Tantawi talks to anti-government protesters in Cairo's Tahrir Square on February 4, 2011

Tantawi has branded himself the "rule of law" candidate and shares videos of accompanying supporters to registry offices nationwide. "In the end, they will not be able to say 'sorry, you don't have enough nominations,'" he assured supporters.

In a video shared by Tantawi's campaign, crowds chanted "bread, freedom, social justice," echoing the rallying cry of the 2011 revolution that ousted long-time dictator Hosni Mubarak.

Under Sisi's rule, which has seen the imprisonment of tens of thousands of dissidents, protests have been banned.