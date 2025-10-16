Egypt declares international conference for the Gaza reconstruction

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed on Thursday that Egypt will be hosting an international conference dedicated to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in Cairo this November.

In an interview with CNN, the head of diplomacy specified that this initiative is part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan which provides for a multi-stage reconstruction process: ceasefire, humanitarian aid, prevention of any forced displacement or annexation, and then the launch of the reconstruction phase.

According to Abdelatty, the conference will bring together broad international participation, notably from the United States, the UN, the World Bank, the European Union, Germany, France, Gulf countries, Japan, and other global partners.