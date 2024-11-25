Egypt launches rescue operation after tourist boat sinks in Red Sea

Egyptian authorities said that 28 people had been rescued after a tourist boat sunk in the Red Sea early Monday.

The Sea Story, with 14 crewmembers and 31 tourists, issued a distress call at around 5:30 am local time. The ship set off on Saturday from Marsa Alam, on the coast some for a five-day diving tour of the Red Sea.

The survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam. Egypt dispated the Al-Fateh naval ship and a helicopter to aid in rescue efforts.