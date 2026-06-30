The Egyptian political arena has recently witnessed a notable rise in discussions about the possibility of introducing new amendments to the constitution, as calls for change have moved from social media and media platforms to circles closer to state institutions and parliament.

Proposals range from amending the powers of certain institutions to reworking parts of the system of governance. However, the debate mainly centers on the most sensitive issue in Egyptian political life: the future of presidential terms and the possibility of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi remaining in power after 2030.

This controversy comes despite the fact that Sisi's current term, according to the constitution, extends until that year. This has raised questions within political circles about the reasons for bringing up this issue early, and whether it is part of a "test of public opinion" in preparation for broader political moves in the future.

Demands Move Into State Institutions

The past year has seen calls for constitutional amendments shift from media discussions to figures associated with political and legislative institutions, giving the issue greater significance.

In June 2025, Counselor Farag Hafez al-Dari called for expanding the powers of the Senate, in a move that observers considered an entry point for opening the door to broader constitutional amendments.

Later, Egyptian media figure Mohamed al-Baz called for reconsidering the presidential term, stating that Egyptians "are accustomed to a president who manages the details of the state," in a direct reference to Sisi. Former chairman of the Wafd Party and former presidential candidate Abdel-Sanad Yamama called for amending the chapter on the system of government to grant the executive branch broader powers.

Critics argue that these proposals are not solely about presidential terms, but rather about redefining the balance of power within Egypt's political system by strengthening the presidency and reducing parliament's ability to exercise oversight and accountability.

Calls for broader political changes

In February of last year, Counselor Adly Hussein called for changing the constitution “in form and substance,” considering that the 2014 constitution still bears the marks of the 2012 constitution drafted by the Muslim Brotherhood, according to his statement.

Observers believe this proposal could open the door to rebuilding the constitutional framework in its entirety rather than merely amending specific articles, particularly amid growing rhetoric linking "political stability" to the continuation of the current leadership.

In the current month of June, controversy escalated after statements attributed to MP Yasser Qoura, Deputy Head of the Wafd Party parliamentary bloc in the Senate, in which he called for a constitutional amendment that would allow President Sisi to remain in office for an additional ten years, justifying this by citing regional challenges and the need to maintain stability.

Why is the issue being raised now?

Supporters of potential amendments point to several justifications, foremost among them regional instability and security challenges facing the Middle East. They argue that maintaining domestic stability requires continuity in leadership.

Others also point to the necessity of completing the economic and infrastructure projects launched by the state in recent years. These are the same arguments that were used during the 2019 amendments, when the presidential term was extended from four to six years.

On the other hand, opponents believe that the repeated discussion of amending the constitution reflects the absence of clear mechanisms for the transfer of power and carries risks for the future of political life and institutional balance in Egypt.

Does the constitution allow for a new amendment?

Article 226 of the Egyptian Constitution stipulates that constitutional amendments require approval by two-thirds of parliament, followed by a public referendum. The article also places restrictions on amending provisions related to the re-election of the president, unless the amendment provides "additional guarantees."

However, the experience of the 2019 amendments remains central in the current discussion. Those amendments enabled the extension of presidential terms and altered eligibility rules, allowing el-Sisi to remain in office until 2030.

Analysts believe that the main obstacle to any new amendment is not only legal but also political, and is related to whether the authorities will officially open this file in the coming years.

Post-2030 Scenarios

According to Article 140 of the Egyptian Constitution, the current president is not entitled to run for a new term after the end of his current term in 2030, which means that any possible continuation would require a direct amendment to the provisions regulating presidential terms.

Several potential scenarios are being discussed within political circles, including extending the current term under exceptional justifications, allowing for a new term until 2036, or introducing new transitional arrangements that would reset the count of presidential terms.

Despite the absence of any official action so far, the escalation of political and media statements regarding this issue is seen as an indication of the beginning of testing public opinion, in preparation for possibilities that may become clearer as the year 2030 approaches.