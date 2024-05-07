A Jewish businessman was murdered Tuesday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria by unknown assailants, according to Egyptian media reports.

Israeli-Canadian Ziv Kiefer, who was in Egypt to conduct business in importing fruits and vegetables, has been identified as the victim.

The incident is a suspected terrorist attack, Hebrew-language media reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has acknowledged the case and stated that it is actively engaged in the matter, working in collaboration with Israel's Embassy in Cairo to gather information and provide assistance as needed.

This is a developing story