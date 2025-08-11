Report: Hamas delegation set to resume ceasefire talks with Cairo

Recommended -

Qatari Al Araby Al Jadeed Television Network reported that a delegation of Hamas leaders is set to travel to Egypt Monday to resume talks between Hamas and Egypt in efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and bring an end to the war in Gaza.

The delegation was reported to be headed by Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya.

The network reported that the resumption of negotiations between Cairo and Hamas came through Turkish mediation, following the visit of a delegation of Hamas leaders to Ankara last week where they met with Turkish officials to discuss developments in the situation in Gaza and the truce file.

The source told Al Araby Al Jadeed that Cairo was willing to receive the Hamas delegation as part of "new regional efforts to bring viewpoints closer" amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Both Egypt and Turkey, in addition to the need for Israel to remove its military presence from the Strip, had agreed on the need to reach a ceasefire "that would allow the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip and ensure the mutual release of prisoners and detainees," the report said.