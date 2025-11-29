Tunisian opposition figure Chaima Issa arrested as gov't crackdown escalates

Tunisian authorities arrested opposition activist Chaima Issa on Saturday to enforce 20-year prison sentence, detaining her at a protest in the capital, international media reported.

An appeals court on Friday handed jail terms of up to 45 years to opposition leaders, businessmen and lawyers on charges of conspiracy to overthrow the president, in what critics said was a sign of President Kais Saied's increasingly authoritarian rule.

Issa was first arrested in February 2023 along with about 20 other opposition figures in a case the authorities described as a “conspiracy against state security". She was released later that year, though charges and pressure against her and other opposition leaders continued to spark widespread criticism from civil society and international rights groups.

On Friday a Tunisian appeals court on handed jail terms of up to 45 years to opposition leaders, businessmen and lawyers, a court document showed, in what critics said was a sign of Saied's increasingly authoritarian rule.

Rights groups said the case is typical of the escalation of Saied's crackdown on dissent since he seized extraordinary powers in 2021. Critics, journalists and activists have been jailed and independent NGOs suspended.