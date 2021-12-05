Palestinian Authority sends 100 Covid samples to Israel to test for variant

The samples were sent to Israel because the West Bank does not have the facilities to test for the variant

The Palestinian Authority believes that the newest variant of Covid, omicron, is in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Minister announced on Sunday.

Minister Mai al-Kila told Voice of Palestine that a hundred Covid tests suspected of being the omicron variant were sent to Israel to test if they did, in fact, contain the variant.

She noted that the West Bank does not have the facilities to test if it is the new variant, so the samples were sent to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in central Israel.

"We randomly selected one hundred samples of patients living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, including returnees from abroad," al-Kila said, according to Haaretz.

So far, the Palestinian Authority has not reported any cases of the omicron variant. Over the weekend, 126 new cases of Covid were diagnosed in the West Bank, and 64 in the Gaza Strip.

As of Saturday, over 136,600 people received three doses of the vaccine in the Palestinian Territories, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In Israel there are, so far, seven cases of the omicron variant, with fears that another 27 people were infected with the variant.

In Israel, the R number, which represents the number of people each confirmed patient infects on average, dropped to .98. Any number below one signifies that the pandemic is shrinking.