Palestinians cross into Israel via a gap in West Bank security fence

A bride and a groom were filmed crossing the border fence through a large gap in the northern West Bank

A Palestinian wedding party crossed into Israel through a gap in the West Bank security barrier, a video clip circulating on TikTok since last week shows.

The clip highlights the penetrable nature of the fence, which is meant to prevent unchecked crossings between the two territories, Ynetnews reported.

In the short video clip, a bride and a groom from Jenin - in the northern West Bank - were filmed openly crossing the border fence through a large gap near the village of Jalamah.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1467569654981869569 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The couple was accompanied by several others as they walked in broad daylight through the barbed wire fence and subsequently through another opening in a more sturdy fence.

On the Israeli side, a car was waiting to take the couple to an unknown destination.

However, they were later shown celebrating and dancing with others, Ynetnews reported.

It was not clear when the video was filmed.

The text accompanying the video read: “The smuggling of a bride from the area of Jenin into the occupied interior area via the Jalamah gap.”

“There is nothing that stands in the way of the Palestinian people’s will,” the text added.

P

According to Ynetnews, the video was viewed more than 600,000 times within the first week it was posted.

Israel’s army commented on the report, urging that vandalism of the fence allows “uncontrolled entry into Israeli territory” and constitutes a “security risk and a serious violation of the law.”

Army forces were reportedly deployed in the area “in accordance with situational assessments.”