Palestinians vote in local elections

Gaza's ruling faction Hamas is boycotting the vote amid a rift with President Abbas' Fatah party

Palestinians held municipal elections in the West Bank on Saturday amid rising anger with President Mahmoud Abbas for canceling planned legislative and presidential votes earlier this year.

More than 400,000 people were eligible to vote for representatives in 154 village councils in the Palestinian bloc, where Abbas’ Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule.

Across Israel’s southern border in Gaza, municipal elections are not being held as the Islamist rulers Hamas are boycotting the vote amid a rift with Abbas' Fatah party.

“These elections cannot be an alternative to legislative elections," said Ahmad Issa outside a polling station in the West Bank village of Bir Nabala.

He added that a legislative vote could offer "a horizon for the youth" and lead to reforms, Reuters reported.

Women and men lined up outside polling stations and placed voting papers in envelopes before dropping them into ballot boxes, dipping their fingers in ink when leaving to prevent people from voting twice.

Abbas drew widespread anger in April when he canceled elections scheduled for the summer, citing Israeli curbs on Palestinian voting in east Jerusalem.

The president’s rivals, such as Hamas, accused the leader of doing so due to concerns that his party would lose to the Islamist group.

A spokesman for Hamas said the group “refuses to participate in partial elections that are tailored to Fatah, and conducted by the Palestinian Authority.”

Hamas enjoyed a popularity surge in the West Bank and east Jerusalem after fighting Israel in an 11-day conflict in May.