Palestinian killed by Israeli forces during West Bank raid

Israeli military says man part of group throwing explosive devices at soldiers

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man late Sunday night in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

The man was part of a group throwing explosive devices at soldiers, the Israeli military said.

According to the Palestinian Safa Press Agency, shooting began at around midnight between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli special forces that had entered the city.

Israeli reports said the fighting occurred while the troops conducted a raid. The joint Israel Defense Forces-Border Police mission resulted in a seized home-made automatic firearm and an apprehended suspect.

As the troops left the building, a group attacked them by throwing explosive devices, with soldiers responding, killing one of the terrorists who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Palestinian sources identified the man as Jamil Al-Kayyal, 31, saying he died from gunshot wounds to his head following a clash in the Ras Al-Ain area in the city of Nablus.

Two other Palestinians were wounded when hit by an IDF jeep, Palestinian officials said.

No Israeli was reported wounded in the fighting.