Israeli minister prompts backlash after vowing to ‘tackle’ settler violence

A top US official told Barlev that the US State Department is monitoring settler violence

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev elicited a political fracas on Monday after he told a top US official that Israel views settler violence “severely” and that the state is working to tackle the phenomenon.

In a meeting with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Jane Nuland, Barlev mentioned that Israel is taking steps to bolster police presence in the West Bank, Haaretz reported.

He added that efforts are also directed to provide clearer instructions to Israeli troops on how to deal with attacks by Jews on Palestinians.

Nuland responded to Barlev that the US State Department is monitoring settler violence.

Last month, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz pledged to ramp up enforcement against the attacks following a 150 percent increase in such cases since 2019.

In response to the dialogue, Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked took to Twitter: “You are confused. The settlers are the salt of the earth,” she wrote.

"The violence that is shocking is the dozens of cases of stone-throwing and beatings of the Jews that happen daily, and all this with the encouragement and support of the Palestinian Authority," Shaked added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465708856177147907 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana echoed Shaked’s criticism that the settlers “are not violent, but pioneers,” Haaretz reported.

“It is sad to see a security man (Barlev) rich in experience and years, get such a false and distorted narrative,” Kahana said.

Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich joined the storm, criticizing Shaked on Twitter for “making [Barlev] a minister.”