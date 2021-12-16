West Bank: Shooting leaves one dead, two wounded in Jewish settlement

Gunmen reportedly shot at a vehicle entering the West Bank settlement Homesh

An Israeli man was killed and two others wounded Thursday evening after gunmen reportedly shot a vehicle entering the West Bank settlement of Homesh.

The wounded men were transported to the Rabin Medical Center in central Israel.

Security forces were dispatched to the scene in search of the suspected assailants, and the West Bank city Nablus was declared as a closed military zone due to Israeli military operations.

Following the attack, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: “I would like to express my condolences to the family of the terror victim killed in [the West Bank] this evening, and wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries in the attack."

"Security forces will catch the perpetrator," Gantz added.

"We will increase our vigilance and readiness to thwart terror in [the West Bank], and will continue to take any measures necessary in facing terror groups in the area.”