Robot teacher introduced in Gaza classroom

The newest teacher in a private school in the Gaza Strip is making a unique difference in the classroom, and goes by the name of Mr. Robot.

At the Al-Basma Modern School in Gaza, the robot teacher built by Palestinian engineers helps students reach the top of their class.

“Mr. Robot assists in the education process by asking questions and giving answers, and interacting with students in all aspects,” Palestinian science teacher Hassan Al-Razi told i24NEWS.

The robot also teaches students about electric circuits and helps them memorize their lessons, with the hope that students will be encouraged to pursue science and engineering.

“The idea of introducing Mr. Robot into the educational system was promoting the principle of innovation and keeping up to date with developments in all areas within the educational system,” Al-Razi added.

Over half of Gaza’s population lives in poverty, so studying in such fields could lead to opportunities and a path to better futures.

“The amount of information that the robot receives and sends is small compared to other robots in the world,” Palestinian engineer Abdulrahman Awad told i24NEWS.

“But, compared to what is offered in [Gaza] specifically, it is the first of its kind.”

Constructing the robot came with challenges though.

When the Palestinian militant faction Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007, Israel and Egypt began to restrict the movement of people and goods in and out of the Strip.

As a result, electric parts and equipment became scarce, which is why projects like Mr. Robot are sources of hope.