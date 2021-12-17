Palestinian Health Ministry: 3 omicron cases in West Bank

The infections were detected in residents of Ramallah, Hebron, and Tubas

On Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that it detected three cases of the Covid omicron variant in the West Bank.

Kamal al-Shakhrah, a spokesperson for the ministry, explained all of the cases were discovered in people returning to the West Bank after traveling abroad.

The omicron patients are residents of Ramallah, Hebron, and Tubas, according to Middle East Eye.

Data published by the ministry on Thursday showed that less than 140,000 Palestinians are fully vaccinated with a booster vaccine.

The Palestinian territories face an average of 322 daily Covid infections, according to statistics from Reuters, and 4,858 Covid-related deaths occurred in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.

Initial research conducted on the omicron variant found that the offshoot is likely more transmissible, but infections are also potentially less severe.

An early study from South Africa found the variant is also partially resistant to two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, although experts believe inoculation and booster shots will help prevent severe illness from an omicron infection.

The study, conducted by South Africa’s largest medical insurance firm Discovery Health, found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are 33 percent effective against the omicron variant, but also that vaccination offers 70 percent efficacy against severe omicron Covid illness.