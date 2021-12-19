Israeli police arrest Palestinian suspects over West Bank shooting

The weapon used in the shooting was also confiscated, and Israel's military continues to operate in the region

Israeli military police arrested four Palestinians overnight in connection to the West Bank shooting on Thursday that left one Israeli dead and two others wounded.

Authorities from Israel's military police, including the Israeli Police Counter Terrorism Unit, detained the suspects Saturday night in the village of Silat al-Haaretia in the northern West Bank.

The weapon used in the shooting was also confiscated, and the suspects were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

Israel’s military will continue to operate in the region to maintain security in the area.

On Thursday, Yehuda Dimentman was killed and two others wounded when their car was ambushed and shot at in the Israeli settlement Homesh.

In response to the incident, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, "We will increase our vigilance and readiness to thwart terror in [the West Bank], and will continue to take any measures necessary in facing terror groups in the area.”

Dimentman’s funeral was held in Jerusalem on Friday.

The attack is yet another instance of violence in the West Bank, which is recently an increasing trend.

On December 6, a 16-year-old Palestinian was killed while ramming his car into authorities, wounding an Israeli security guard, at the Jabara checkpoint near Tulkarm.

An Israeli man was also wounded on Saturday in a stabbing attack in Hebron, carried out by a 65-year-old Palestinian woman who was neutralized by authorities.

According to security experts, most incidents appear to be so-called “lone wolf” attacks not directed by any terrorist organizations, however, the Palestinian militant faction Hamas is increasingly pushing for conflict in the West Bank and Jerusalem.