Israeli forces destroy structures set up at outpost following attack

The family of Yehuda Dimentman, killed in the terror attack last week, call for the outpost to be legalized

Israeli security forces destroyed several structures set up on the illegal Homesh outpost following last week's terror attack that left one dead and two others wounded.

Palestinian militants opened fired at a car full of yeshiva students at Homesh, killing Yehuda Dimentman. Six men in connection with the attack were arrested Sunday morning.

In the aftermath of the attack, settlers went up to the outpost and built several more structures as a form of protest.

Israel's military declared the site a closed military zone on Sunday morning. Representatives from the Defense Ministry's Civil Authority went up to the site and demolished the plywood buildings, a spokesperson for Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians confirmed to The Times of Israel.

The yeshiva building was left intact and only structures built over the weekend were destroyed, a spokesperson for the Civil Administration said to The Times of Israel.

Dimentman's family called for the government to legalize the Homesh outpost.

“I turn to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, there is a yeshiva in Homesh, we need to legalize it and secure it. I turn to you and ask you to allow the people of Israel to go up there,” Ettya Dimentman, his widow, said in an appeal to the prime minister.

Yehuda's father, Mordechai, also called for the outpost to be legalized.

“This yeshiva will be legalized and the Israeli military will secure it. Otherwise we feel that this innocent victim’s death was in vain,” Mordechai said, according to The Times of Israel.