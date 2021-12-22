PA President condemns Mansour Abbas for comments about Israel

'Mansour Abbas, with such statements, represents only himself' says the Palestinian Authority president

Palestinians of various political factions slammed Islamist Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas for his statements about Israel.

“Israel was born a Jewish state, that was the decision of the people, and the question is not what is the identity of the state — it was born this way and it will remain this way," Knesset member Abbas said in an interview with Channel 12.

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, who repeatedly refused to recognize Israel as a Jewish state, expressed anger over the statements.

“These irresponsible statements are consistent with the calls of extremists in Israel to displace the Palestinians and harm the status of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque and the history of the Palestinian people,” he said in a statement, according Palestinian news site WAFA.

"Mansour Abbas, with such statements, represents only himself, and does not represent the Palestinian people at home and everywhere in the world."

Mahmoud Abbas's party, Fatah, a Palestinian nationalist social democratic party, released their own statement of condemnation as well.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee - consisting of representatives of several Palestinian factions - expressed "strong condemnation and denunciation" of Mansour Abbas's statements.

The Palestinian People's Party, a socialist party, condemned Mansour Abbas saying, the position "represents a cheap alignment with the Zionist narrative and its goals based on uprooting and displacing our people," WAFA reported.

Hamas released a statement as well, saying it “​​is a clear violation of the Palestinian national consensus that rejects and denounces the Zionist claims.”