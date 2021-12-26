Health ministry reports Gaza’s first omicron case

Around 1,691 Covid-related deaths occurred in Gaza since the beginning of the pandemic

On Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced it detected Gaza’s first case of the Covid omicron variant.

Majdi Dhair, a ministry official, said the patient is a resident of Gaza who was infected from within the territory - a sign that omicron is already circulating throughout the population there.

“We are ahead of difficult days,” Dhair explained to the media, adding “It is expected that the omicron variant will spread fast.”

The official called on the people of Gaza to get their Covid vaccines in order to limit the spread of the virus.

He said approximately 40 percent of Gazans already received their shots.

Earlier this month, on December 16, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported its first West Bank omicron infections in three residents who returned after traveling abroad.

The number of omicron patients in the West Bank rose to 23 cases in the days following the variant’s initial discovery there.

An average of 300 new Covid infections are reported each day in the Palestinian territories, according to data compiled by Reuters.

However, these cases are on the decline, with Reuters data points indicating a downward slump in total new daily infections throughout the Palestinian territories this week.