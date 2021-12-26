PA, Qatar sign deal to bring Israel’s natural gas to Gaza

The project aims to exchange the Gazan power plant’s diesel fuel for natural gas from Israel

The Palestinian Authority, Qatar, and an electric company based in Gaza inked an agreement on Sunday, laying the groundwork for an initiative to run Gaza’s only power plant with gas from Israel.

Mohammad al-Emadi, an official serving as Qatar’s envoy to Gaza, explained the agreement formalizes an investment of $60 million towards the construction of the gas pipeline.

The project, known as the Gas for Gaza initiative, aims to exchange the power plant’s diesel fuel for natural gas from Israel’s Leviathan gas field.

Gas will travel from the field to facilities in Israel’s south before being transported to Gaza’s power plant through an extended pipeline, which will be financed by the European Union and Qatar, according to The Times of Israel.

As of February, Gaza’s power station only produced around 12 hours of electricity per day, according to data from Reuters.

However, the Gas for Gaza initiative is projected to double this output, and the shift away from more polluting fuels like diesel is expected to make power plants in the territory more environmentally friendly.

“The transition to natural gas enabled by the (Gas for Gaza) project will reduce Palestinian carbon emissions by 6 percent, making a valuable contribution to mitigating climate change,” the Office of the Quartet explained.