Palestinians may not be able to order from Ali Express in 2022

Palestinian shoppers will no longer be able to make purchases on AliExpress.com, according to a text message sent out on Monday.

"Dear customer," the message read, "according to the Palestine Post announcement, starting from January 1, 2022, parcels from Israel will not be able to be delivered to Palestine."

Buyers report a similar notice when shopping at Shein, an online clothing store also owned by China.

The Palestinian Authority's mail services refuse to handle packages that have the word Israel in the address, according to N12. However, many Palestinians don't know this and write Israel as opposed to Palestine, so they don't receive their packages.

Chinese websites allegedly decided that the delivery to Palestinian cities was not worthwhile due to these complications, N12 reported. Therefore, operations were halted in cities such as Jericho, Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron and Jenin.

The Israel Post Authority responded by saying, "This is an announcement that is intended for residents of the Palestinian Authority and is related to package delivery arrangements between online trading companies abroad and the Palestinian Authority."

In addition, the Israeli authorities are considering new procedures for transferring parcels through the country, Ynet reported. The Palestinian Authority also allegedly raised new requirements for stickers on packages.