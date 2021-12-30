Israeli shoppers seek bargains in Palestinian towns

'The people want to live together because it's their income, their livelihood, their money'

Despite a recent uptick in violence in the West Bank and Israel, some Palestinian towns are seeing a surge of Israeli visitors who are there for one thing — shopping.

As the prices in Israel of some essential goods continue to rise, Israelis are crossing the security border to find bargains in Palestinian towns and villages.

i24NEWS correspondents traveled to Barta’a, a town that straddles the northwest border of the West Bank, to understand what brings so many Israeli-Jews to shop near and in Palestinian territory.

“Three times a week I come to buy here the best cheapest and original products, I come especially to buy shoes,” a resident of Haifa in northern Israel said.

Hostility between the two communities continues to grow, especially since the 11-day conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas, the de facto sovereign militant body in Gaza.

However, some Israelis don’t share the same suspicions.

“The Jews come here and buy everything. Shirts, pants, phones,” a Palestinian shop owner said.

Another Israeli shopper told i24NEWS that she drove to and entered Barta’a without being bothered.

“I feel secure,” she said.

The gaps between Israeli and Palestinian prices are seemingly significant.

A resident of Eilat in southern Israel explained to i24NEWS that he bought a toolkit — a hammer, a battery, and drills — for $119, which goes for over $380 in his hometown.

Residents of Barta’a believe it to be the financial epitome of coexistent.

“Even if I hear on the radio that there is tension, here, no one cares. The people want to live together because it's their income, their livelihood, their money,” said Abu Nidal, a Barta’a resident.