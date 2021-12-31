US to send $99m to UN Agency for Palestinian refugees

The UNRWA supports more than five million Palestinian refugees across the Middle East

The United States announced Thursday funding of $99 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), in light of a major financial crisis for the organization.

According to the US State Department’s Population, Refugees, and Migrations Bureau, the funds will “provide education, health care, and emergency relief to hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children and families during a time of need.”

The UNRWA supports more than five million Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

Echoing previous promises by Washington, the statement added that the “US remains focused on the agency’s accountability, transparency, neutrality, and stability.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476554281071296518 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In April, US President Joe Biden’s administration announced that it would begin to restore funding to Palestinians via the UNRWA.

Still, head of the UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini said in November that the agency was unable to pay its 28,000 employees punctually, warning of potential cuts in vital services amid the Covid pandemic.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN, called on the Member States “to provide financial contributions to the UNRWA that match its political support,” Haaretz reported.

“As more states step up with contributions, they should also join the U.S. in urging UNRWA to establish a more sustainable financing model and adhere to humanitarian principles,” she added.

According to The Times of Israel, Lazzarini said last week that perennial budget shortfalls forced the agency to introduce severe measures.

“The financial crisis is of an existential nature,” he said, attributing it to the stagnation of funds as the refugee population continues to grow along with “poverty and vulnerabilities.”

He added that the resumption of US funding was too little to make up for the deficit.