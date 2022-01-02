Palestinian on hunger strike is in ‘immediate danger’

Abu Hawash is on his 139th day of a hunger strike in protest of his detention

The Palestinian Prisoner Administration on Sunday called for international intervention in the Israeli custody of Hisham Abu Hawash, whose condition is rapidly deteriorating amid his 139th day of a hunger strike.

Abu Hawash, from the West Bank city of Dura, was detained in October 2020.

Israel’s Shin Bet security service claims he is an Islamic Jihad activist who endangers regional security, despite providing no evidence in support of such allegations, Haaretz reported.

Denying the suspicions, the Palestinian detainee has not received a court hearing as part of Israel’s administrative detention policy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477329510026694658 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Abu Hawah continues to protest his detention without trial while Israel temporarily suspended his administrative detention order this week due to his dire conditions.

He will reportedly carry on with the hunger strike until his detention is revoked entirely, according to Haaretz.

Following reports of Abu Hawash’s worsening conditions, the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad said it was raising its level of alert hours after Palestinian militants fired rockets toward central Israel.

The NGO Physicians for Human Rights-Israel warned that his life is in “immediate danger” due to extreme nutritional deficiencies that could cause organ failure.

A spokesperson for the Beilinson Hospital in central Israel, where Abu Hawash is being held, confirmed his condition as “very bad.”

“The main reason for his non-cooperation with the medical staff is a lack of trust,” said Dr. Lina Qasem Hassan, who consulted Abu Hawash on behalf of the NGO, Haaretz reported.

She noted that despite his condition, he continues to refuse any form of treatment or monitoring such as lab tests or physical exams.

According to the Israel Medical Association, a patient is at risk of sudden death after 55 days without food.