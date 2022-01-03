Gunfire from Gaza causes panic among border communities

This is the third attack from the enclave in the past week

A Palestinian gunman in the Gaza Strip opened fire toward Israel on Monday, the military reported.

A military spokesperson said the shooting set off an alarm on the Home Front Command's phone application and did not trigger any sirens, Ynet reported.

The shots were directed toward an open feel in southern Israel, according to The Times of Israel.

The military did not comment on who it believed was behind the shooting.

This is the third attack from the enclave in the past week.

An Israeli contractor for the Defense Ministry was injured last Wednesday when he was hit by sniper fire from Gaza.

Militant groups launched two rockets three days later, landing in the sea off the coast of Tel Aviv. Hamas claimed the missiles were not launched intentionally, triggered instead by inclement weather.

Bennett, however, said in a cabinet meeting, “All of Hamas’s stories about thunder and lightning, which we hear winter after winter, are not relevant anymore."

“Anyone who aims rockets at the State of Israel must take responsibility.”

The military conducted an airstrike in response, targeting a Hamas rocket production facility.

Egyptian officials urged both Israel and Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip to end hostilities, fearing an end to the ceasefire in place since the May war.

Cairo called on Palestinian groups to stop engaging in "provocative" actions, and for Israel to accelerate ceasefire agreements.