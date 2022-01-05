Palestinian teens weigh in on recent uptick in violence

'Killing one Jew doesn’t change anything. When we fight our enemy, we should do so with our education'

The year 2021 ended with a significant uptick in violence in East Jerusalem and across the West Bank between Israelis and Palestinians.

Especially in the past month and a half, with at least 15 incidents since mid-November.

i24NEWS Middle East correspondent Ariel Oseran visited East Jerusalem to speak with local teens about their perspectives on the violence and the current state of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

“You are the ones forcing us to do this. You are an occupying country. Don't forget that,” a Palestinian teen said.

“The martyr, Abu Shkhaydam, look at what happened to him.”

In late November, teacher and Hamas member Fadi Abu Shkhaydam shot and killed Eliyahu Kay, a former Israeli soldier, and wounded four others.

Abu Shkhaydam was shot to death on the scene by Israeli security forces.

In front of Damascus Gate - an entry into Jerusalem’s Old City and a key flashpoint in the latest escalation of conflict - a pair of Palestinian teens explained why attacks on Israelis occur.

“Psychological pressure, the occupation, everything,” one teen said.

“When [Israel’s military] comes to search your home… they tear up your furniture, mess up your home, and harass the women. You wouldn’t just stand there.”

Another Palestinian boy had a different approach, saying violence isn’t the answer.

“Killing one Jew doesn’t change anything. When we fight our enemy, we should do so with our education, not with weapons or stones.”

When asked about the future, one teen expressed the inner conflict of his desire to leave.

“I want to go and live abroad… Everyone thinks this way,” he told i24NEWS.

“But the problem is that if everyone thinks like me, this land will become theirs (Jews) easily.”