Soldier's Corner: A home away from home in the West Bank

'Soldier's Corner' offers a homely resting place for soldiers stationed in Gush Etzion of the West Bank

Two women from a Jewish settlement in the West Bank founded an initiative to give soldiers stationed in the area a break and a place that feels like home.

Pina Chama, known as “Soldier's Corner,” was created by two women whose husbands were killed in separate terror attacks in the Gush Etzion area.

“It’s a win-win place. Everybody comes out with a smile,” Shirli Epstein, an organizer of Pina Chama, told i24NEWS.

On February 1, 2021, Shmuel Gillis was killed in an ambush on his way home from work, and 10 days later, another man was killed nearby.

The widows of the killed Israelis subsequently opened Soldier's Corner to continue the legacies of their late husbands.

“Shmuel was a doctor in the army, and he took care of his soldiers,” said Ruti Gillis, Shmuel's widow and founder of Soldier's Corner.

Built out of a shipping container by the Gush Etzion junction in the central West Bank, the homely resting place was created to give soldiers on guard a rest from their duties.

When on break, they can congregate for refreshments and conversations with the volunteers.

Most of the soldiers stationed in Gush Etzion are young and fresh out of school, many away from home for the first time.

“We want to thank the soldiers and to give them strength because it's not easy here,” Ruti told i24NEWS.

Not only is the initiative beneficial to the soldiers, but it is also therapeutic to the organizers.

“I came here because my husband died in 2012, and it was a very difficult moment for me. By giving to soldiers, I feel a bit better,” said volunteer Dody Elalouf.