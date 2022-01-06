Palestinian militant killed in gunfight with Israeli troops

Gunman, Bachar Hashash, shot dead at entrance to Balata refugee camp after opening fire on soldiers

Israeli army special forces entered the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the northern West Bank early Thursday morning seeking terrorist suspects when a Palestinian gunman opened fire on them and was killed in the ensuing exchange.

Bachar Hashah was later identified as a wanted man by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) but was not the target of the initial raid on the camp.

Israeli officials reported no injuries to troops in the counter-terror operation and said that the wanted suspect was captured.

The Balata camp is a known terror stronghold and Palestinian Authority security forces rarely enter.

"We are seeing more resistance from these Palestinian factions during IDF operations," i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev said.

Regev explained that Israeli forces are constantly conducting operations seeking wanted suspects but over the past few months more conflicts have erupted as soldiers enter Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank.

Also in the West Bank, the IDF announced its intention to demolish the home of one of the Palestinian terrorists who murdered 25-year-old Yehudah Dimentman in December near the Homesh outpost.

“On Thursday morning the family of Mahmoud Jaradat was notified of the IDF’s intention to demolish the floor where the terrorist lived,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Dimentman was killed in the shooting attack on December 16 executed by members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The IDF in late December mapped the homes of the terrorists suspected in the shooting attack.

The mapping of homes occurs to examine the possibility of conducting a demolition, a controversial tactic that Palestinians and human rights groups oppose but that the Israeli army says is a deterrent against future attacks.