Israeli MP warns rising West Bank violence may signal trouble in 2022

Escalating tensions between Palestinians, Israelis may cause a third Intifada, Arab Israeli lawmaker cautions

The situation in the West Bank may escalate out of control amid a spike in violence there.

Palestinian shooting and stabbing attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces doubled in the last year, Israeli military data indicates.

There was also a 40 percent increase in physical attacks on Palestinians either by Israeli security forces or by settlers and Jewish extremists, the UN said.

"The continuation of this violence by both the settlers and the army could mean that next year will be one of confrontation and possibly an Intifada," Arab Israeli parliamentarian Ahmed Tibi said.

Jerusalem has also witnessed this increase in violence with a number of attacks by Palestinians against security forces and civilians there in recent weeks.

As is often the case when tensions rise this is fueling concern that a third Intifada - a Palestinian uprising - could be triggered.