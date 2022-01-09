Protests spark against Palestinian Authority in refugee camps

The protests highlight mounting tensions between Palestinians in the West Bank and the Palestinian Authority

Dozens of activists took to the streets Friday night in two refugee camps in the West Bank in protest against the Palestinian Authority (PA) following the violent arrest of the son of Fatah gunman Zakari Zubeidi.

Zubeidi, a former commander of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades - the armed wing of the ruling Fatah faction - was one of the six Palestinian security prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison of northern Israel in September 2020.

Friday’s protests began after PA authorities in Jenin of the northern West Bank were caught on camera beating and arresting Zubeidi’s son, Ahmed.

Ahmed and two other men from the Jenin Refugee Camp were stopped on suspicion of driving a stolen car, according to a PA security source.

The men reportedly resisted arrest and assaulted the police officers before being apprehended.

In response, people in Jenin opened fire and hurled explosive devices at two PA security installations, and in the Balata Refugee Camp south of Jenin, several protestors discharged weapons into the air.

The anti-PA protests - the largest of their kind in recent years - highlight the mounting tensions between the PA and activists, especially in the refugee camps near Nablus.

Several Palestinian factions and Hamas - the de facto governing authority of Gaza and rival to the PA - condemned the violent arrest and called for an immediate investigation.

Lawyers for Justice, a Palestinian group that documents human rights violations by the PA, said the incident “has become a common policy in [the PA’s] violent dealings with the Palestinians.”