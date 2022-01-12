Hamas accuses Israel's military of using spy dolphins

Israel has long been accused by its neighbors of using animals for espionage or other military purposes

A representative of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades claimed in a video on Monday that the militant group discovered a dolphin allegedly trained by Israel’s military to pursue its naval forces, according to reports from Palestinian media outlets.

The spokesperson said that the dolphin was also equipped with a device, which was shown later on in the footage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480630102345936901 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

He did not provide any additional details regarding the time of the operation, or the location where the incident allegedly took place.

The announcement, published by the Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper on Monday, follows a similar story released by the daily back in 2015.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1480555465339805700 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

That year, Hamas also claimed that it managed to discover such a killer dolphin, which Palestinian media said was “stripped of its will” and trained to be “a murderer” by Israel’s military, the BBC reported.

Israel has long been accused by its neighbors of using animals for espionage or other military purposes - in 2013 Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV station alleged that the state was using a bird to spy on the country, which was captured in Lebanon.

“Though dolphins have been used by various militaries… this report likely falls into what is a surprisingly fertile genre of conspiracy theories: the notion that Israeli intelligence routinely uses all manner of birds and other animals as tools of espionage,” Elias Groll explained in a 2015 Foreign Policy article.