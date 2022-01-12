The ‘untold story’ of Iran arming Palestinians

Soleimani's goal was to 'strike such a balance between the Palestinian resistance and [Israel]'

Iran supplied Palestinians in the Gaza Strip with arms and technology for more than two decades under Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s rule, according to a report by Iranian media.

To apparently mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death, Iranian agency Tasnim News provided unique details about the “untold story” of how the Islamic Republic supported Palestinian groups.

According to the report, the Quds Force commander Soleimani worked for more than 20 years to make Iran the “most relevant to different groups in Palestine.”

The news outlet said that Soleimani’s strategy was to “work closely with all these groups, regardless of their religious or political taste.”

This strategy, Soleimani planned, would bolster the “resistance against the Zionist regime in Palestine.”

One of the groups that received Iranian support was the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), Tasnim News reported.

The news agency interviewed the son of Ahmed Jabril, who was reportedly a “former Palestinian militant” and supporter of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria’s ongoing civil war.

His son, Khalid, who is currently the deputy secretary-general of the Assad front, spoke about Soleimani’s role in supporting Palestinians.

“This great martyr chose a process in his life that transformed him from a simple builder to an international commander,” Khalid told Tasnim News.

“[Soleimani] made a great effort to support the Palestinian resistance groups.”

"We were in the rocket arsenals of the Palestinian resistance,” he said, adding that Soleimani’s goal was to “strike such a balance between the Palestinian resistance and [Israel].”