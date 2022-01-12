80-year-old Palestinian man found dead after being held in Israeli raid

'The military police began investigating the circumstances of the incident'

An 80-year-old Palestinian-American man was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid on a West Bank village, Palestinian officials and relatives announced Wednesday.

His body was found in Jiljilya with a plastic zip-tie still around one wrist.

The US State Department said that Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad was a United States citizen and that it sought clarification from Israel over the incident, according to Reuters.

The Israeli military released a statement saying, "Preliminary investigation shows that the Palestinian was arrested during an operation by military forces after he objected to a security check. The detainee was released later that night."

"In light of the circumstances of the case, the military police began investigating the circumstances of the incident, at the end of which the findings will be submitted to the military prosecutor's office for examination," the statement continues.

As'ad was a former Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resident who lived in the US for decades and returned to the West Bank 10 years ago, his brother told Reuters.

As'ad's family delayed the funeral until Thursday to allow a post-mortem.

Islam Abu Zaher, a local doctor, said there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death was unclear.

"It is possible that he suffered a heart attack or some form of panic," Abu Zaher told Reuters, noting that As'ad had previously undergone open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization. "We would need to perform an autopsy."