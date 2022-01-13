Egypt calls on donors to be generous with Gaza rebuild

'Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip requires much more than $500 million'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on international donors to be generous in their contribution to reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

The remarks were made during a panel at the World Youth Forum (WYF) conference which was held Wednesday in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"The reconstruction of the Gaza Strip requires much more than $500 million", the head of state said, referring to the sum pledged by Egypt for the rehabilitation of the Palestinian territory in the aftermath of Operation Guardian of the Walls launched by the Israeli army against Hamas.

"We would have liked to give more," Sisi regretted.

"I hope that the reconstruction process will end as soon as possible for the sake of our brothers in the Gaza Strip," added the Egyptian president, saying he hoped that the Strip's residents would themselves be involved in the reconstruction efforts, not foreign workers.

Sisi also called on donor countries to also provide financial assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), so that it can fulfill its obligations to Gaza.

"Our role in the reconstruction effort will continue and we urge donors never to abandon UNRWA," said the Egyptian president.

Last month, the Egyptian National Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip launched the second phase of reconstruction of destroyed buildings in the coastal territory, which includes the implementation of six projects in residential areas and the establishment of two bridges.