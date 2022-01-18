Standoff over Palestinian eviction ends, family says

Hundreds of Palestinians are facing evictions from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli police on Tuesday backed down from attempts to evict Palestinians from their home in a Jerusalem flashpoint district, the family said after they threatened self-immolation, triggering a standoff.

The Salhiya family has been facing the threat of eviction from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem since 2017, when the land where their home sits was allocated for school construction.

Anger in Sheikh Jarrah where families battled eviction orders fueled an 11-day war between Israel and armed Palestinian factions in Gaza last year.

When police arrived to execute the eviction order on Monday, Salhiya family members went up to the building's roof with gas canisters, threatening to use them on themselves if they were forced out of their home.

An hours-long standoff ensued.

By Tuesday, police sent for the eviction were already removed, but children of the Salhiya family remained on the roof with the gas canisters, their father Mahmud told AFP.

According to him, no agreements or understandings were reached, but lawyers for the family filed a petition to the supreme court on Tuesday to cancel the eviction order.

In a Tuesday statement to AFP, the municipality of Jerusalem stressed the Salhiya family had numerous opportunities to move out of their home - deemed illegal - and the city had every intention of taking the plot under a district court decision.

Hundreds of Palestinians are facing evictions from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and other east Jerusalem neighborhoods. Circumstances surrounding the eviction threats vary.

In some cases, Jewish Israelis have mounted legal challenges to claim the plots they say were illegally taken during the war that coincided with Israel's founding in 1948.

Palestinians say their homes were legally purchased from Jordanian authorities who controlled east Jerusalem between 1948 and 1967.