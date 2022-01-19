France’s ex-PM: Palestinian issue ‘not a priority’ for world

Valls says that the 'Palestinian issue is not a priority anymore on the global agenda'

Manuel Valls, former prime minister of France, discussed the Abraham Accords, Palestinians, and other developments involving Israel with Christian Malard on the i24NEWS show "Malard At Large."

The ex-premier spoke favorably on the series of past normalization agreements between Israel and neighboring states, noting that Europe downplayed the significance of the deals.

“I find that Europe, in fact, has been very shy about acknowledging the historical Abraham Accords - one of the few positive outcomes of Trump’s diplomacy, by the way,” Valls said.

“The diplomatic renewal between Israel and Morocco changes the entire political landscape in the Maghreb, and (is) not without its consequences, more particularly with Algeria, which could concern France more.”

The Maghreb refers to the mostly Arabic speaking countries of north Africa.

When asked about the potential for additional peace opportunities between the Israelis and Palestinians, the former prime minister explained that prior frameworks for addressing the conflict, like the two-state solution, are no longer relevant.

“I think that the old diplomatic language, French or European, ‘two states’ in this case… All of this is a language that doesn’t work anymore. The Palestinian issue is not a priority anymore on the global agenda.”

“The Abraham Accords have demonstrated that in a way,” he added.

Valls stressed that efforts to resolve the problem must draw from direct work and dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians - also emphasizing that a lot of this cooperation depends on the condition of the Palestinian Authority.

“Most of all, at some point, we need to move on,” the former premier said.