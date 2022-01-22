West Bank: Coalition members condemn latest settler attack

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz called the 'terrifying violence' in the Palestinian village a 'pogrom'

An attack on Friday by Israeli settlers on Palestinians and Israeli activists near the West Bank city of Nablus drew criticism from parliament members, some calling to demolish the outpost from which the assailants allegedly came from.

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz called the “terrifying violence” in the Palestinian village of Burin a “pogrom," which refers to a violent riot with the aim of massacring an ethnic or religious group.

“Condemnation is not enough. The perpetrators must be stopped and prosecuted, and the wild outposts from which the violence came must be evacuated,” Horowitz tweeted.

When some 30 activists from the Rabbis for Human Rights group arrived at the village with agricultural equipment for Palestinian farmers, a group of masked settlers reportedly from the illegal Giv’at Ronen outpost emerged, hurling stones and battering them with wooden sticks.

“People with a messianic and dangerous worldview are dragging [Israel] into the most extreme places,” Israel’s Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan told Channel 12 News.

Religious Affair Minister Matan Kahana of the right-wing party Yamina also denounced the attack via Twitter.

“The violent rioters who carried out the severe attack… must be dealt with decisively and this behavior must be rooted out.”

“These individuals will not tarnish an entire sector of pioneers who are the salt of the earth,” he added.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said such attacks move Israel closer to “an abyss that cannot be bridged.”

Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster called the assailants a threat “to national security.”

The rate of violent attacks by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians continues to rise, with recent warnings by local and international officials that the situation in the West Bank could spiral out of control.