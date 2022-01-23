East Jerusalem: Palestinian family evicted from home to appeal to ICC

'For Israel’s sake, for all Palestinians... the Sheikh Jarrah case needs to be a turning point,' the ICJP said

A Palestinian family evicted from their home in an east Jerusalem neighborhood will appeal to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israel after their home was subsequently demolished.

On Wednesday, Israeli police evicted the Salihya family and destroyed their house in Sheikh Jarrah, arresting 18 Palestinians and Israeli activists.

According to the London-based group International Centre of Justice for Palestinian Rights (ICJP), the ICC case is being prepared by the English law firm Bindmans.

A lawyer will reportedly speak with the Salihya family next week to finalize the appeal.

According to Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hasson-Nahoum, the home was built illegally in the 1990s.

However, the Salihyas say their family lived there since the 1950s on land purchased from private Arab landlords.

Jerusalem and the family failed to agree to a compromise on an eviction order first issued in 2017, and a court ruled in favor of the city last year.

It was the first eviction in Sheikh Jarrah since 2017 and drew criticism from the international community, including from European foreign ministers and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“ICJP is proud and privileged to stand alongside this family as they represent not just their own interests, but the century of historic injustice meted out to the Palestinian people individually and collectively,” ICJP director Crispin Blunt said in a press release.

“For Israel’s sake, for all Palestinians, and for humanity’s sake, the Sheikh Jarrah case needs to be a turning point where justice and our common humanity starts to count for more than people’s insecurities driven by fear,” he added.

The ICJP statement also noted the ongoing ICC probe of Israel and the Palestinians for alleged war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and east Jerusalem.