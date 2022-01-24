West Bank: Demolition notices to illegal outpost days after attack

The notices allow authorities to evacuate and demolish the building in three days

Israel’s security forces on Sunday issued demolition notices in the illegal West Bank outpost of Giv'at Ronen days after Jewish extremist settlers, who allegedly came from the outpost, attacked Palestinians and Israeli activists nearby.

The notices allow authorities to evacuate and demolish the building in three days.

However, it was not known whether the orders for the outpost, located south of Nablus, were related to Friday’s events, The Times of Israel reported.

Videos of the incident in the Palestinian village of Burin showed a group attacking people with clubs and stones, wounding at least six, and burning a car.

Israel’s Public Security Minister Omer Barlev described the attack as “the organized action of a terror group.”

“It is the tip of the iceberg of a terror organization,” Barlev told Kan public broadcaster.

He confirmed on Sunday reports that a police investigation was being assisted by Israel’s internal intelligence agency, Shin Bet.

Referring to the lack of arrests made so far, Barlev said it takes time before the military is called to such cases, followed by the police, and by then “the terrorists are no longer there and have disappeared.”

The incident drew stark criticism from Israeli parliament members, some calling to demolish the outpost from which the assailants allegedly came.

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz called the “terrifying violence” a “pogrom," which refers to a violent riot with the aim of massacring an ethnic or religious group.

Violence by Jewish extremists and settlers towards Palestinians continues to transpire, with recent warnings from local and international officials that the situation in the West Bank could spiral out of control.