Pro-Houthi protest in Gaza angers UAE, Saudi Arabia

Suleiman asks his followers, 'Do you still have any sympathy for the Palestinians?'

On Saturday night, a number of demonstrators in Gaza took to the streets in support of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, a move which drew ire from those within the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The two Gulf powers are supporting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, where the country’s internationally recognized government is battling a group of Houthi insurgents in a conflict that is now over seven years old.

A recent series of coalition airstrikes on Houthi-held regions of Yemen - launched over a Houthi-claimed attack on Abu Dhabi - prompted Palestinians within the Gaza Strip to protest against Saudi Arabia.

The Gaza demonstrators - supporters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement - carried images of Hezbollah, PIJ, and Iranian leaders, while others chanted “Death to the Saud Royal family.”

Hamas issued a statement following the protests, arguing that they do not represent the faction’s official stance, and the Palestinian Authority condemned the demonstrations and the recent attacks conducted by Yemen’s Houthis.

Nevertheless, the rally drew attention from the neighboring Gulf countries at war with Yemen’s rebel faction.

In response, Ibrahim Suleiman, a notable commentator from Saudi Arabia, posted a poll to his official Twitter account, asking his numerous followers “Do you still have any sympathy for the Palestinians?”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1484946812876300292 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The results of the survey indicated that the vast majority of respondents felt that the Palestinian cause failed, and that no sympathy should be expressed for the group.