Knesset member: Israeli army should’ve arrested West Bank rioters

Halting Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians depends on soldiers, said Knesset MK Gilad Kariv

Soldiers should have arrested the Israelis who rioted against Palestinians in the West Bank town of Huwara, member of Israel’s parliament (Knesset) Gilad Kariv said Tuesday.

“What does the army do when it encounters violence?” Kariv asked during a Knesset meeting on settler violence, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee chairman called the meeting in light of a number of incidents of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Last Friday, settler extremists attacked Israeli activists and Palestinians near the village of Burin, near Nablus, beating them with clubs and stones and torching a car.

On Monday, Jewish settlers rioted in Huwara, also near Nablus, stoning stores and people.

Both incidents were caught on camera and posted to social media.

In the Huwara videos, soldiers were seen present.

However, no arrests were made despite their authority to detain suspects and transfer them to the Israel Police.

“We saw photos yesterday from Huwara of violent actions by Israeli citizens when the army was there,” Kariv said, The Post reported.

“At that moment, soldiers were supposed to execute detentions and call the police.”

Kariv noted that a key to halting the phenomenon of Jewish extremist violence against Palestinians depends on soldiers, who are often the first responders to such incidents.

“We are troubled by the fact that even when there are… forces at the scene, there are no detentions and no arrests,” Kariv said.