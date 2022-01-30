Report: Abbas asked Gantz to release 25 security prisoners

Israel's defense minister told the PA president that 'the matter will be investigated'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas asked Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz for the release of 25 prisoners during their meeting a month ago at the Israeli leader's home, the Yediot Aharonot newspaper reported on Sunday.

The detainees in question are Fatah veterans imprisoned in Israel before the signing of the Oslo Accords, as well as sick prisoners.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Gantz did not respond positively or negatively to the request and assured the Palestinian leader that "the matter would be investigated."

In late December, a delegation of senior Palestinian officials led by Abbas came to discuss security and economic issues at Gantz's residence in Rosh HaAyin, near Tel Aviv, marking the Palestinian president's first official visit in Israel for years.

The Israeli Defense Ministry said it had approved an advance payment to the Palestinian Authority of 100 million shekels ($31.37 million) in taxes collected on its behalf by Israel, the granting of 600 additional permits allowing businessmen to cross to the Israeli side, and the regularization of 6,000 additional Palestinians living in an area of ​​the West Bank under Israeli control.

Israel already announced, in October, the regularization of the status of 4,000 Palestinians living in "Area C," a vast sector of the West Bank under Israeli military and civilian control and where Jewish settlements are concentrated.

The measure, which prevents the eviction of these Palestinian families, was presented by Israel as "humanitarian."