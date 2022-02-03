Omicron outbreak hits Palestinian territories

Over 70,000 active Covid cases reported in West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem

The Palestinian territories are facing a surge in Covid-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus, according to the latest data published by the Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry reported over 70,000 active cases on Thursday in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip — more than twice the number of cases during the peaks of previous waves since the start of the pandemic.

Omicron cases are likely being underreported because the version of the disease causes milder symptoms compared to previous variants, especially among the vaccinated. Also, many people are using at-home rapid antigen tests that are not reported.

According to the latest update, at least 268 people in the PA-administered parts of the West Bank are hospitalized in serious condition, with 24 people requiring artificial ventilation.

In Gaza, there are at least 63 serious cases.

A total of 4,859 deaths have been recorded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip since the start of the pandemic, according to PA data.

Israel on Thursday surpassed 9,000 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, according to Health Ministry data.