Israeli activists plant olive trees near West Bank village

'We will not give in to violence and... stand in solidarity with Palestinian olive farmers'

Some 400 Israeli activists on Friday helped Palestinian farmers plant olive trees near the West Bank village of Burin, two weeks after extremist Jewish settlers attacked several people there.

Avi Dabush, head of Rabbis for Human Rights, said the scene of Israelis, some of who were wounded in the recent attack, returning to the village “represents a significant victory.”

“We declared that we will not give in to violence and that we would return to the field to stand in solidarity with Palestinian olive farmers against those who regularly attack them,” Dabush added, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

According to the human rights organization, several settlers from the illegal Givat Ronen outpost - from where the latest attackers were allegedly from - tried to reach the area where the planting took place.

They were restricted by Israeli soldiers, though.

Israel’s army (IDF) said in a statement that there was “friction” between the activists and troops as well.

“Security forces operated at the scene to maintain order, and to prevent incidents of violence,” the IDF said.

It noted that one activist was detained for allegedly assaulting a soldier, ToI reported.

Several lawmakers were present at Friday’s event, who later visited the evacuated illegal outpost of Evyatar, days after former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit approved to legalize it.

The controversial move still requires the approval of Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz.