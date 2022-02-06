PLO session could lead to potential Abbas successors

Neither of the potential new members is expected to shift policies over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A key Palestinian decision-making body convened in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday for the first time in nearly four years, and could lead to potential successors of President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Central Council, which last met in 2018 due to internal Palestinian divisions, is expected to approve the appointment of two new members.

Relations with Israel were also due to be discussed.

Hamas, Abbas’s main rival and the governing authority of Gaza, turned down the invitation to the session, saying Abbas must institute power-sharing reforms first.

Abbas heads the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank.

The 86-year-old leader has not proposed a successor and has been accused of not doing enough to heal Palestinian divides which are holding up a ballot.

Abbas blames Hamas for the internal split.

Meeting on Sunday and Monday, the 141-member Central Council is expected to appoint two of Abbas’s confidants, Hussein Al-Sheikh and Rawhi Fattouh, to senior posts.

According to Palestinian analysts, this would effectively place them on a short-list to replace the leader.

Abbas reportedly wants Al-Sheikh - a key liaison with Israel and the United States - to fill the post of secretary-general of the PLO’s Executive Committee.

Fattouh, another aide of Abbas, is his choice to head the PLO’s highest decision-making body, the National Council.

Neither man would shift policies over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, the path to succeed Abbas could still prove complicated.

"There is a long list of successors to (Abbas) and there is a clear internal conflict," said West Bank-based political analyst George Giacman.

"If something happened to (him), there will be disputes."